Sale of pork in Sibu to resume from April 2

SIBU (March 31): Although the abattoir is allowed to operate from March 30, pork butchers here can only resume operation on April 2 once the pork supply is readily available, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) market and petty traders standing committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang.

“SMC has received the green light from Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) to reopen the abattoir services effective from March 30.

“However, the supply of livestock will only be available on April 1, and the supply of pork products will be from April 2 onwards,” Tiang told The Borneo Post yesterday.

He explained that pork supply at the modern pork shops are not under such limitation, as their pork products are from DVSS certified pig farms from Kuching.

“This information is for the public who wish to buy pork products from SMC markets and private markets, namely Queensway Market and Belatok Market, among others,” he said.

Minister for Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development, Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi in a press statement yesterday notified that DVSS had approved for the reopening of the pig abattoir following DVSS’s inspection on March 25, but is subjected to the strict compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Dr Rundi recalled on March 9, SMC pig abattoir and pork market were confirmed to be African Swine Fever (ASF) positive. Thus, the ASF contaminated premises were sealed for a thorough cleaning and sanitisation operation from March 9.

“To prevent ASF, control and surveillance at source are of utmost importance. All pigs delivered to the slaughterhouses must come from registered pig farms,” Dr Rundi said.