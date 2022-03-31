Sg Merah man killed after running motorcycle into parked car

SIBU (March 31): A 40-year-old motorcyclist died after he crashed his bike into a stationary car parked along the side of Jalan Deshon yesterday.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu identified the deceased as Chow Wei Yee from Sungai Merah.

He said the victim was heading towards Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman from Jalan Ulu Sungai Merah around 4am when he crashed into the car.

“The car had earlier stopped by the roadside after it ran out of fuel,” Alexson said in a statement.

As a result of the accident, Chow suffered serious injuries.

Members of the public brought him to the hospital.

However, he passed away at 6.07am.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.