Sibu has to be broader to have enough population to qualify as city, says Soon Koh

SIBU (March 31): Sibu has to be broader, encompassing the population in the districts of Kanowit, Selangau and Sibu itself, in addition to the entire Rajang basin to quality for elevation to city status, suggested Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Otherwise, it may take 10 or 20 years for the town to have enough population to be categorised as a city, the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president pointed out.

He added that Sibu is not just a potential city, as it is the gateway to the central region; hence, a city of the central region of Sarawak.

“Sibu city should include three districts – Kanowit, Selangau and Sibu districts, plus the entire Rajang basin from Kapit to Mukah, Dalat, Oya, Sarikei, Bintangor, and so on, because Sibu is not just a city – (it) is a city of central region. So, this is the way to make Sibu qualify (to be elevated to a city status).

“And so, if you have to wait for another increase in population of 200,000 (in Sibu) you may have to for another 10, 20 years,” Wong told reporters here recently.

He made the remarks when sharing how he had read in newspapers about the chairman of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), Clarence Ting, saying that Sibu has yet to attain city status as it is short of 200,000 in population.

“I would like to advise the present SMC chairman, Clarence Ting, to think outside the box.

“He has to think that Sibu is not just Sibu city, he has to think of greater Sibu…if Miri can qualify, I see no reason why Sibu cannot qualify,” said Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman.

He said Sibu needs to be elevated to city status to enjoy the benefits of being a city, like an international airport.

“If Sibu is elevated to city status, (Sibu) airport will become an international airport like Miri and so on,” he added.

He then recalled in 2015, the late Dato Andrew Wong wrote a proposal to then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak for Sibu to be elevated to city status, and showed to the media an old news cutting with the headline ‘PM supports ‘Sibu City’ proposal’.

Wong also touched on flood mitigation, solving traffic congestion and Bukit Assek Redevelopment Plan.

PSB Dudong branch chairperson, Wong Hie Ping, was also present.