Six-year-old KL boy sells his toys to buy meals for children in orphanages (VIDEO)

PETALING JAYA (March 31): Sayf Mecca is only six years old.

But he wanted to do his part to bring joy to children in orphanages by treating them to a meal.

The young boy with a heart of gold was moved to do so after seeing a Mickey Mouse mascot outside a McDonald’s branch in Kuala Lumpur asking for donations for an orphanage.

Sayf Mecca(6 tahun) jual his toys utk nak belanja orphanage (35orang) happy meals! Thanks aunty uncle yang support Sayf Mecca. pic.twitter.com/2vZfN4MNNU — adawiyah (@_weahxx) March 27, 2022

So after a discussion with his parents, he decided to sell his toys for RM2 to RM5 via a garage sale outside his Ampang home.

The money was then used to buy meals for children at two KL orphanages.

His mother Nor Rabiatuladawiyah told Malay Mail that Sayf would usually ask for money from her or her husband so that he could use it to help the needy and the underprivileged.

“This time, my husband and I suggested that he sell his toys that were still in good condition for RM2 to RM5 so that he could use that money to buy the McDonald’s Happy Meals.

“He was so happy looking through his good toys and putting them up for sale outside our home.

“Whenever someone bought his toy, he would jump in excitement saying that he had earned RM2 or RM5.

“When we distributed the McDonald Happy Meals to two of the orphanages with a total of 35 orphans last week, he was beaming with joy giving the kids the meals.”

Nor Rabiatuladawiyah added that Sayf was more than willing to part with his toys that were mostly new ones that he received two years ago.

She said that her son had always been the one to look out to help those who led hard lives such as sellers by the roadside and sweepers who would have to toil in the hot sun to earn a living.

“My husband and I have always educated him and told him that many people live hard lives to earn an income to help their families and we must always do what we can to help them.

“I think because of that, he’s always asking questions about the needy or those who need financial support and would ask us (husband and myself) for some money to help them,” she said.

On Twitter, many were impressed with the young boy’s heart for the needy at such a tender age, while others thanked the parents for educating Sayf to be kind. — Malay Mail