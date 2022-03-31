Talib Zulpilip remains PBB Jepak chairman, Pengiran Daud replaces Saidi as deputy chairman

BINTULU (March 31): Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip remains as chairman of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB) Jepak branch for the next three years.

Talib won unopposed in the branch committee election for the term 2022-2025 at the PBB Jepak branch Triennial Delegates Meeting last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Datuk Pengiran Daud Pengiran Putera defeated the incumbent Saidi Abang Samsudin with an advantage of two votes to be the branch’s new deputy chairman. Pengiran Daud obtained 52 votes, while against Saidi received 50 votes.

For its women wing, the incumbent Noriha Ali also won uncontested to lead the wing for the next three years.

Mohd Asraf Mohd Tudin won the youth wing chairman post against Mohd Fitri Abdul Rahim.

Other committee members (AJK) who were also elected were Abdul Rahman Ibrahim, Abdul Rhani Den, Jus@ Musa Saruji, Kiprawi Kipli, Samsuri Narawi, Ridwan Hashim Abdullah, Nawawi Lalem, Othman Din, Haslizol Wahab, Aszman Khan Abas Khan, Ismawi Bujang, Jefferi Johari, Hai’adz Wasli, Effendy Laili, Ruduan Ayup @ Raduan Ayub, Penghulu Isa Megong, Tuai Rumah (TR) Sait Jaya, TR Ningkan Bungkong and TR Awang Jelani.

No appointment was made to the posts of secretary, assistant secretary, treasurer, assistant treasurer and head of branch information during the branch Triennial Delegates Meeting last Saturday.

Present at the meeting were 30 members of the PBB Jepak branch committee, the representatives of 19 sub-branches comprising Kampung Sinong, Kampung Masjid, Kampung Dato, Kampung Sebiew, RPR Sibiew, Kampung Baru, Kampung Kuala Segan, Jepak Hulu, Jepak Hilir, Sebuan Besar/ Kecil , Kampung Baru Sebuan Besar, Kampung Warisan, Sebemban, Segan/ Silas, Tengan Sembawang, Serupai/ Kemena, Setulan/ Semanok, Kampung Hulu/ Seberang Kuala Tatau and Kampung Hilir Kuala Tatau sub-branches.