Tanjung Aru water supply smells like from drain

KOTA KINABALU (March 31): Tanjung Aru assemblyman Datuk Junz Wong alleged that the piped water supply in his constituency reeked like drain water.

“Hundreds of people were shocked on Tuesday when they found their pipe water supply smelled like the drain,” said Junz in a statement yesterday.

He added that his office had been plagued with complaints since early Tuesday.

“A lot of restaurant operators in Tanjung Aru have called me to complain about the issue. I went to check myself and it is proven that it is true,” he said.

Junz also said that the colour of the water was also like ‘Teh Tarik’.

Meanwhile, in Sembulan, Junz said that restaurant operators were grumbling of no water supply.

“Most of the villagers are affected because they were not aware of the notice issued by the Water Department.”