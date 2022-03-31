Transition to endemic phase, public advised not to be complacent

KUALA LUMPUR (March 31): The public is reminded not to be complacent and practice self -control even though the country is entering the transition to endemic phase from tomorrow.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said during the transition phase, the public would still need to wear the face mask and practice TRIIS (Test, Report, Isolate, Inform, Seek) to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19.

To ensure protection against Covid-19, he said, the public is encouraged to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Tomorrow, we will enter the transition to endemic phase. The Omicron wave is under control. The country’s Rt is 0.88. The public health system has enough capacity, but let’s not let our guard down,” he said through a tweet on Twitter today.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the country would enter the Transition to Endemic Phase, as well as the reopening of the country’s borders from April 1 (Friday). – Bernama