270 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (April 1): Sabah recorded 270 new Covid-19 cases on April 1.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the ratio of districts recording an increase and decrease was quite balanced.

“Twelve districts recorded an increase and 13 districts recorded a decrease.

“However, the change in the number of districts that recorded a decrease was in the range of one digit cases, while there were three districts that recorded a relatively high increase in cases, namely Kota Kinabalu 71 cases (+37), Penampang 38 cases (+20) and Sandakan 15 cases (+10).

“The increase in these districts to some extent determines the total number of cases for the state of Sabah today,” he said.

A total of nine districts recorded double-digit cases including Kota Kinabalu (71 cases), Penampang (38 cases), Papar (26 cases), Sandakan (15 cases) and Tuaran (15 cases), while 15 other districts recorded single-digit cases.

Three districts, namely Telupid, Nabawan and Tongod, did not record any new infections on Friday.

For the record, the percentage of sporadic infections is still high, at 61.48 per cent.

The Kluster Jalan Kebulian in Kota Marudu has ended as there is no longer a chain of new cases related to the cluster.

Sabah is going through a stabilisation phase and so far no new clusters have been reported.

There are only three active clusters in Sabah.

“A total of 258 patients or 95.56 per cent of the 270 new patients today were in Categories 1 and 2.

“Three patients were in Category 3, four in Category 4 and five in Category 5,” he added.