648 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak with four deaths including one BID

LAWAS (April 1): Sarawak today recorded 648 new Covid-19 cases, with four deaths between March 28 and 31 including one Brought-In-Dead (BID) case, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The deaths on March 28 at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) involved two men aged 83 and 47 both from Kuching.

The 83-year-old had hypertension, dyslipidaemia and a heart disease, while the 47-year-old was a BID case and had no known medical history.

The death on March 30 is also at the SGH, involving a 95-year-old woman from Kuching who had hypertension and dyslipidaemia.

The March 31 death was at the Bintulu Hospital involving a 75-year-old woman who had hypertension and diabetes.

Meanwhile, out of the 648 new cases today, 277 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 362 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), two in Category 3 (pneumonia), five in Category 4 (pneumonia requiring oxygen support), and two in Category 5 (pneumonia requiring ventilator support).

Kuching remained on top with 243 new cases today, followed by Miri and Bintulu with 74 cases each.

Sibu recorded 58 cases, while Bau 25, Samarahan (24), Sarekei (20), Subis (15), 12 ech in Sri Aman and Pusa, Serian (9), eight each in Asajaya and Saratok, Mukah (7), six each in Belaga and Tebedu, five each in Simunjan, Lundu, Limbang and Matu, Betong (4), and Daro (3).

Marudi, Meradong, Kapit, Kanowit, Selangau, Telang Usan and Sebauh each recorded two new cases, while Lubok Antu, Lawas, Tatau, Song, Pakan and Beluru one case each.

This brought Sarawak’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases to date to 298,989.

SDMC also revealed that three compounds have been issued by the state police for standard-operating-procedure (SOP) violations today, all in Kuching, for failure to check in via MySejahtera.