Analysts bullish on domestic economic recovery

KUCHING: Analysts are generally more upbeat about Malaysia’s economic recovery which is expected to be further strengthened by the reopening of its borders.

Furthermore, while there are still uncertainties from the Russia-Ukraine war, analysts say it is likely not materially impactful to the local economy given the country is not big trade partners with the affected region.

In a report, the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) said: “While uncertainties are spawning from the Russia-Ukraine war, albeit not materially impactful to our local economy thanks to the country not being big trade partners with the affected region, we believe the impact of war to equity markets is likely short-lived as per historical war events.”

Looking on the bright side, the research team said it sees some favourable trends emerging despite the above-mentioned drawbacks.

“The fact that Malaysia is in the midst of transition to an endemic phase with further relaxation of Covid-19 restriction measures. This will further strengthen the expectation of local economic recovery as well as corporate earnings especially for retail and tourism industry players.

“Besides, with the expectations of interest rate hike, and coupled with high oil prices, the return of foreign investors is likely. In fact, in the month of March 2022, foreign funds were returning as net buyers after a long absence,” it said.

It also pointed out that the stronger-than-expected commodities rally has also prompted it to revise its average CPO price assumptions to RM4,000 per metric tonne in 2022 and RM3,500 per metric tonne in 2023 (from RM3,500 and RM3,000 respectively).

“In fact, we believe there is room for further upgrade to RM4,500-RM4,000 per metric tonne should the CPO price trend prove resilient. And, at the same time, our average Brent Crude Oil price assumptions have also been revised to US$90 per barrel from US$65 per barrel for both 2022 and 2023,” it added.

The research team further pointed out that there are market talks that the 15th Malaysian General Election (GE15), which is originally scheduled to be held on or before July 2023, may be held this year.

“This has built up the expectations of more contract announcements such as the MRT3 Circle Line project and Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) link.

“With the recent news flow of these projects, the KL Construction Index jumped 4.3 per cent YTD after a decline of 17.6 per cent for the same period of time back in 2021,” it added.

Meanwhile, the research team at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said: “We expect that Malaysia’s economy, and the market is at the start of the recovery process.

“The recovery of the economy is expected to remain intact due to the success of the country’s vaccination drive, allowing the government to reopen the economy after the prolonged lockdown.

“Meanwhile, the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict may feed into a higher inflation. However, we believe that it will be manageable at current juncture. Besides, Malaysia will also be a beneficiary from the higher commodity prices.”

The pace of growth, however, is expected to be moderate from last year particularly due to the fading low-base effect, the research team said.

Nevertheless, it opined: “Recovering from the pandemic-induced slowdown, the progress in vaccination programmes (including booster shots) and further economic reopening will facilitate continued expansion in business and consumption activities.”

It added, “Looking at the latest composite global PMI which increased to 53.4 in February 2022, global economic activities picked up again after slowing down in January 2022.

“This shows economic growth will remain resilient at least in the early part of 2022, despite challenges from rising prices, supply constraints and record increases in Covid-19 cases.”

It noted that the global economic activities remained expansionary as the global PMI has returned to above 50-level since July 2020.

All in, MIDF Research said: “For 2022, we opine the recovery in the domestic economic activities will continue as both consumers and businesses will increase their spending in view of a better

outlook.

“In addition, Malaysia will benefit on the external front due to solid global demand coupled with soaring commodity prices.

“We maintain our forecast for Malaysia’s GDP growth at six per cent for 2022 (2021: 3.1 per cent).”

Malaysia’s consumer spending is also expected to be on a strong footing underpinned by steady recovery in labour market, broadly stable inflationary pressure and fiscal incentives.

“We believe services sector, such as retail trade and hotel & accommodation industry will benefit the most with these current developments, recovering stronger after almost two-years of limited activities,” it added.