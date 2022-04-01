As Malaysia transitions to Covid-19 endemicity, Sarawak police pledge to keep monitoring SOPs

KUCHING (April 1): Sarawak police will continue to monitor the level of Covid-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs), although the country begins its transition phase to endemicity today, said Sarawak acting police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata.

As of today, there is just one SOP with 10 requirements including the wearing of masks, physical distancing, and vaccination requirements for various activities.

“Even though we are allowed to participate in recreational events, let us not forget to continue in observing the standard operating procedures,” Mancha said when flagging off cycle for welfare programme riders here this morning.

The other requirements are operating hours for shops according to the permit or licence, maintaining hand hygiene, performing Covid-19 tests according to the National Testing Strategy, the management of suspected or confirmed Covid-19 cases according to the Health Ministry’s guidelines, the use of the MySejahtera application, good ventilation systems, and ensuring the cleanliness of premises.

On the welfare programme jointly organised by the district police headquarters of Kuching and Lundu, Mancha said it could help to foster closer relationships with the community.

He said a close relationship between the police and community is necessary to bring down the crime rate.

“It is important to note that the community act as the eyes and ears of the police when it comes to tackling crimes,” Mancha said when flagging off riders here this morning.

He said besides reaching out to the community, the programme can also act as a way for police to remain fit and healthy.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the programme consisted of a 21.5km fun ride involving 80 riders and a 215km event involving 27 riders.

“For the 215km event, the riders will be riding their bicycles from here (Simpang Tiga) up to Kampung Biawak, Lundu,” said Ahsmon, who is leading the group of cyclists.

“In Lundu, we will also be visiting a few families to present our charitable assistance.”

He added the programme is part of the 215th Police Day celebration.