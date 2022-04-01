Border reopening: Sarawak ready to receive first flight from Singapore tomorrow, says Uggah

KUCHING (April 1): Sarawak is ready to welcome tourists and travellers from Singapore with the first flight from there scheduled to arrive in Miri tomorrow, and in Kuching on Sunday.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah who visited the preparations at the Kuching International Airport (KIA) today said he was pleased that the arrival steps there have been finalised.

“It (arrival steps) seems quite complicated but I am happy that all of the agencies have pulled their efforts together to ensure the arrival of our guests can be as seamless as possible,” said Uggah at a press conference after the visit.

Earlier, Uggah, who is also the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman, witnessed a simulation of tourists who had just disembarked at the KIA.

He said for tourists who had transited through Singapore, (from) outside of Singapore, travellers with Covid-19 infection history (between 6-60 days) would still need to undergo a RTK-Antigen test at the KIA.

Those from Singapore would however still need to conduct their own RT-PCR test two days before departure.

Conducting the tests at the KIA would be medical personnel from Timberland Hospital, he added.

“The test is rather quick as the results can be obtained within 20 minutes,” said Uggah, adding that the test shall be borne personally by the travellers themselves, both Sarawakians and non-Sarawakians.

During the simulation exercise, Uggah revealed that certain aspects of the arrival of travellers which are deemed weak were immediately improved.

“That is the reason for this simulation exercise as we can see the weak points and make improvements,” he added.

As for Indonesia, Uggah said further discussions would be held with the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia here on Monday.

“We will discuss and finalise the SOPs (standard operating procedures) which must be agreed on by both sides on Monday,” said Uggah, adding that there will be two SOPs for Indonesian tourists and frequent commuters.

For the frequent commuters category, Uggah said ths SOP would involve those who work as transporters of goods into the state.

For the tourists, they would need to undergo a Covid-19 test upon their arrival, while those in the frequent commuters category would only need to undergo the test once every two weeks.

“We have to have separate SOPs and that is the direction we want to discuss with the consulate. This is to enable Indonesia to trade at Tebedu and Biawak to resume as before the pandemic,” said Uggah.

He also said despite the SOPs which have not been finalised with the consulate, Sarawak was still open to Indonesian tourists who make their entry at the Tebedu immigration checkpoint starting today.

“There are already a number of Indonesian tourists who have arrived in Sarawak from Tebedu today. Most of them are entering the state for medical purposes,” he said.

He added that Brunei Darussalam would only open its borders to tourists from April 15, and until that date, the current travelling SOPs were still in force.

“Within the coming weeks, we will also be preparing similar SOPs to be carried out in Biawak, Limbang, Teluk Melano and Ba Kelalan,” he said.

He added that this was to enable Sarawak to welcome more tourists which will in turn boost the state’s economy and tourism sector.

On that note, Uggah also called upon Sarawakians to remain vigilant and continue to adhere to the SOPs as the nation is entering the endemic stage starting today.

“The people must still remain careful as the Covid-19 virus is still around. We must comply with the SOPs and take care of our own health. Today we move on and let us see how it goes in the coming months,” he said.

Also present at the simulation exercise were Deputy Director of the Sarawak Health Department Dr Rosmawati Ariffin, Deputy State Secretary Datuk Ik Pahon Joyik, and Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.