Children of electrocuted couple to receive Socso aid monthly

KUCHING (April 1): The children of the couple who died from electrocution in Cameron Highlands will receive monthly financial aid under Social Security Organisation (Socso) Invalidity Scheme until they are 21 years old or married, said its Sarawak director Phillip Sangkan.

He said the children received the first payment of the scheme through their guardian, Robert Aldi, from him at their home in Kota Samarahan.

“The children of the late Damian Senin are eligible in receiving the benefit as the deceased continually made Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributions while alive till the month of his untimely death.

“Unfortunately, his wife, Ronwina Mambai was not qualified as she only made one month worth of contribution,” said Phillip.

He said the aid will continually be credited on a monthly basis into the account of their caretaker, which is their uncle and aunt.

Currently, Philip said, Socso is in the midst of adopting the three children under their Prihatin Keluarga Angkat PERKESI (Protrek) programme.

“With this, we will continue to monitor them and ensure that all assistance in terms of needs such as education and so on will be met.

“Rest assured, all we want is the best for them and hopefully the benefits from the program will help them as they grow,” he said.

On another note, Phillip encouraged those who are self-employed workers to make EPF contributions as this may prove to be beneficial should something were to happen in the future.

Meanwhile, Robert said he and the children were thankful for the help and support that was given to them throughout this trying time.

“Being a retired soldier (last service circa 2019), I no longer have a proper source of income other than my pension, so I’m grateful for the financial aid given to us.

“Although it grieves me to come to an acceptance that my sister and her husband are no longer with us, I will continue to do my job and take care of their children as if they are my own,” he said.

Robert was also given a one-off RM2,000 Funeral Benefit from Socso on March 13.

The children of the late Damian and Ronwina were flown back to Kuching on March 16 where they were received by their extended family members.

Currently Robert and wife, Kelly Jhon, 41, are the designated guardian of the three children.

Damian and Ronwina were buried in Shah Alam, Selangor according to Christian rites on March 13.