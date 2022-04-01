Covid-19 Assessment Centre to move to Sarikei Health Clinic

SARIKEI (April 1): The Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) at Sarikei Community Hall will be relocated to the Sarikei Health Clinic from Monday (April 4).

In a press statement, Sarikei divisional Health officer Dr Emmanuel Joseph Fong said the centre would run from 8am to 11.30am daily at its new location.

He pointed out that only positive cases with moderate symptoms or Category 2B and above would be required to go the CAC for assessment and further management.

Dr Fong said if their symptoms worsened, they would be categorised as emergency cases and should head to the CAC of the nearest hospital.

He explained that individuals who test positive for Covid-19 positive but have no or only slight symptoms (Categories 1 and 2a), would only be required to undergo quarantine at home with the Digital Home Surveillance Order and monitoring done through MySejahtera.

“Those with no or slight symptoms are required to isolate and quarantine themselves at home and not required to go to CAC unless ordered by the clinic,” he said.

While undergoing home quarantine, patients should ensure their rooms have good ventilation, take medicine (paracetamol) if they have a fever, drink sufficient water, regularly check their blood oxygen levels, and have enough rest, he advised.

Category 1 and 2a patients are also required to report their health status twice daily through the Health Assessment Tool (HAT) on MySejahtera or alternatively through short messaging system (SMS) or automated voice recording (robocall).

“Further inquiries on new CAC services can be referred to the Ministry of Health Malaysia through its CAC Helpline on 03-77239299,” added Dr Fong.

The Sarikei Health Office also reminded those eligible to complete their Covid-19 vaccination doses at the nearest vaccination centre.