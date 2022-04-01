Doctor loses RM747,000 in Macau Scam

TAWAU (April 1): A private medical doctor here lost more than RM700,000 to a Macau scam.

Tawau district police chief Assistant Commissioner Jasmin Hussin said the 30-year-old victim received a call from someone claiming to be from the Health Ministry, informing him that his name had been used to get medication at a hospital.

It was followed by another call from a man disguising as a police officer who informed him his name had been linked to money laundering and drug smuggling cases.

The caller asked the victim for his bank card and online banking details to identify whether he was involved in money laundering.

“The victim believed the caller and was asked to make 16 money transfers to several different accounts from February to March amounting to RM747,000.

“After the victim realized he had neen scammed, he lodged a report at the Tawau police station on March 18. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” Jasmin said.

Early last month, a 31-year-old doctor in Kota Marudu was made RM63,950 poorer to the Macau scam.

The victim was told by an “Inland Revenue Board officer” that her name and MyKad had been used by a company with tax arrears of up to 15 months amounting to RM228,000.

Her call was then transferred to the “Melaka district police headquarters” where another person claimed that the victim was involved in money laundering and drug smuggling activities.

The victim provided her bank account details after the ‘police officer’ told her to do so for the purpose of identifying whether she was involved in money laundering.

The doctor later realised RM63,950 was missing from her bank accounts and she lodged a police report.