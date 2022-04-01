Dosh issues 55 prohibition notices during Sarawak-wide construction site inspections

KUCHING (April 1): The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (Dosh) Sarawak issued 55 prohibition notices during its fall prevention construction site operation from March 13-31.

Dosh Sarawak director Dr Nor Halim Hasan said during the operation, the department inspected 18 construction sites across the state.

A total of 41 improvement notices and 10 order letters on various occupational safety and health offences were also issued.

“The most recorded offenses were unbarricaded open edges and no training given for those working at height.

“For concrete works, the employers need to obtain the designs and this needs to be supervised by professional engineers before works such as formworks and falseworks can be done,” he told a press conference at the St Peter’s Church project site in Padungan here this morning.

He revealed that construction sites in Sarawak recorded eight fatal accidents last year, including one fall-from-height case.

In 2020, he said Dosh Sarawak recorded one fall-from-height case, while in 2019 there were three such cases.

He noted that no fall-from-height case had been recorded this year as of March 31.

“The investigations on the cases are still ongoing as we need to look at many different aspects – in terms of employer’s responsibility, on whether training was given (to the workers), the environment or the condition of the workplace – whether or not the place itself is the main cause of the accident.

“In terms of prosecutions, we have to discuss with our legal advisors first before we submit the final report. We will usually bring the cases involving fatal accidents to the court,” he said.

Based on statistics last year, he said Dosh Sarawak sued five construction companies, while eight others were issued with compounds totalling RM61,000.

During the event, Nor Halim also congratulated St Peter’s Church project contractor Perbena Emas Sdn Bhd (PESB) for achieving 260,000 man-hours without any lost time injury (LTI).

He also presented awards to the two best workers of the construction site.