Dosh Sarawak reminds construction sites to appoint safety and health officers

KUCHING (April 1): Appointing safety and health officers (SHOs) for construction sites is vital to ensure occupational safety and health (OSH) in the sector, said Department of Occupational Safety and Health (Dosh) Sarawak director Dr Nor Halim Hasan.

He asserted that a competent SHO is well-trained and knowledgeable on monitoring OSH in workplaces.

“In the context of the construction (sector), it is vital for the employer to appoint an SHO in any project or activities (with a total contract price) exceeding RM20 million.

“Usually, these officers have been given ample knowledge on all aspects, including OSH, through the various courses that they have attended,” he told a press conference after officiating at the ‘Cegah Jatuh’ (preventing falls) construction site operation for St Peter’s Church in Padungan here today.

On Dosh Sarawak’s part, Nor Halim said aside from the ‘Cegah Jatuh’ operation, the department also conducted normal construction site inspections.

These not only cover workplace safety, he said, but also occupational health arising from the workplace such as ergonomics and occupational diseases.

According to Section 29 (2) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (Osha) 1994, it is also stipulated that an occupier of a place of work shall employ a competent person as an SHO in the workplace.

On the ‘Cegah Jatuh’ operation, which ran from March 13-31, he said the theme was chosen as fall-from-height cases have been recorded in the construction sector.

This usually involved the construction of high-rise buildings and the incidents would usually lead to fatalities, he said.

“As such, Dosh has decided to conduct this operation nationwide, focusing on activities involving working at height,” he added.