Hybrid coconut to be planted on 500 acres of land in Kudat

KOTA KINABALU (April 1): Sabah Forestry Development Authority (SAFODA) will have 500 acres of its land in Kudat planted with hybrid coconut.

Its general manager, Bahrul Razha Chuprat, said that this was a trial project of Mingxi Plantation Sdn Bhd and was the first of such a project to be carried out in Sabah.

“It is hoped that SAFODA will be able to generate new income from this venture,” he said.

Under the venture, Mingxi Plantation Sdn Bhd will be renting the land from SAFODA for a tenancy period of 30 years.

The hybrid coconut that would be planted comes from the specific genus Sampoorna.

Mingxi Plantation Sdn Bhd (Mingxi) Chief Executive Officer Datuk Wira Richard Lau said that they hope to work closely with SAFODA in the venture and is hoping to expand the area for plantation in the future.

Those in attendance at a press conference held at the Hyatt Kinabalu hotel near here recently were made to understand that Mingxi would be able to plant 70 trees per acre of land and each tree starts flowering by 24 months and has the capacity to produce 200 nuts.

Mingxi also plans to carry out downstream processing of the coconut produced while also selling coconut water.

Initially, Mingxi hopes to fulfill the local demand and depending on the acreage, plans to export to Peninsular Malaysia.

Meanwhile, at the same event, Keningau Agro-Venture Sdn Bhd (KAVSB) paid a dividend to its shareholders, namely the Sabah Land Development Board (SLDB), SAFODA and Sabah government.

KAVSB managing director Syaheddrul Joddari said that they began operating in 2010 focusing on an oil palm plantation in Keningau.

“This is the first dividend paid to our shareholders,” he said.

He added that KAVSB had planted 5,000 hectares out of 8,000 hectares with oil palm, and planned to venture into commercial plants for the remaining areas as they were not suitable for oil palm.

SAFODA received RM1,050,000 in dividend payment from KAVSB, while SLDB received RM1,800,000 and the Sabah government received RM150,000.