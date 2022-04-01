Julaihi: Vandalism, theft among challenges in setting up facilities

KUCHING (April 1): Vandalism and theft are among the challenges faced when basic facilities are set up throughout the state.

Cables have been found cut and stripped of the copper wires, causing power supply disruption, observed Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

Aside from that, spare batteries installed at telecommunication towers, if targeted, will cause communication disruption, he said.

“Sarawak has a unique terrain. There are hills, rivers, jungles, and communities living in the remote areas, making logistics difficult. Transportation of heavy materials to the remote areas includes using longboats or barges and carrying by hand on foot. And when we overcome these challenges, there’s vandalism,” he said at the launching of the inaugural Sarawak Utility and Telecommunication Conference 2022 here yesterday.

Another issue faced is not having proper dedicated utility corridors along the carriageway and frequent inconveniences experienced whenever each utility company starts to lay or relocate their pipes or cables, resulting in delays in project implementation, he pointed out.

With the implementation of the utility projects under the various programmes and with the good collaboration among all stakeholders, it is possible to have full utility coverage especially in the rural areas by 2025, said Julaihi.

He added that there is a need to extend facilities and basic infrastructures to the communities in the remote areas of Sarawak.

Only when the state hits 100 per cent coverage, will people come and invest in rural areas, he said.

“We hope to reach 100 per cent the soonest.”

The conference was launched by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The two-day event ending today has 250 registered participants.

Present was Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.