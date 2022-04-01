Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal: Muslims in Malaysia to begin fasting on Sunday

KUALA LUMPUR (April 1): Muslims in Malaysia will begin the Ramadan fast on Sunday (April 3), announced the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad.

Syed Danial said the date was set by the order of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah after being consented to by the rulers.

The announcement was broadcast live on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) tonight.

The Office of the Keeper of Rulers’ Seal in a prior statement announced that the moon sighting for the start of Ramadan in Malaysia would be carried out on April 1.

It said that the moon sighting process would be held in 29 locations nationwide, including in Pontian Kecil, Johor and the Falak Al-Khawarizmi Complex in Kampung Balik Batu, Tanjung Bidara, Melaka.

Muslims in the country have spent the last two Ramadans under strict standard operating procedures (SOP) due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which will be relaxed this time under the transition to endemic phase that began today. – Bernama