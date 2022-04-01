Kelvin Yii heads Dapsy National

KUCHING (April 1): Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) has elected a new line-up of its leaders for the 2021-2023 term and drew up its plan and direction for the next term and beyond in a meeting conducted at the National DAP headquarters in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Its chief Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen said they had unanimously elected a new leadership committee comprising multi-racial and multi-religious members from all over the states and regions.

“We also care about women’s roles where more than 30 per cent of our leadership ranks are made up of young female leaders,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He added, among the main focus for this term, is to emphasise on the issues faced by young people as well as Malaysians as a whole and bring about mature politics that emphasises policies and solutions to issues.

“Therefore, we have established special bureaus for such purposes such as the Public Policy Bureau, the Legal Bureau, the General Complaints Bureau and also the Social Development & Welfare Bureau.

“We are also ready to play our part in mobilising and empowering the party machinery in each state in preparation for the next general election,” he said.

He also said Dapsy National will continue to defend the principles of constitutional democracy and the ideology of social democracy that emphasise the principles of freedom, equality, justice, human rights and solidarity.

“We also hold firm to the Malaysian dream as well as the principles of Malaysia for all Malaysians.

“We are confident in the potential and ability of young people to make a better future for the country and believe Dapsy will continue to be a driving force and thinker who will bring creative, innovative solutions to the issues faced by young people and all Malaysians,” he said.

The meeting saw the appointment of Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen as Dapsy chief (Dr Yii won the post during Dapsy national congress on March 19), Young Syefura Othman as deputy Dapsy chief, Annun Nancy, Jason Raj a/l Kirupanantha, Keristinah a/p Phillip and The Swee Leong as vice Dapsy chiefs.

Others in the line-up are Wayne Ong Chun Wei (secretary), Ang Yien Meei (assistant secretary), Tan Kim Ping (treasurer), Cheong Rui Zhi (assistant treasurer), Derick Chong Wei Hoong (organising secretary), Kaven Lee Seng Vui (assistant organising secretary), Woo Kah Leong (publicity secretary), Tan How Yi (assistant publicity secretary), Lim Yi Wei (international secretary), Tan Tiong Yih (political education director) and Raymond Kwan Say Hong as vice political education director.

The Varsiti Affairs director post went to Ho Chi Yang, with Muhamad Danish Zainudin as the vice director.

The Legal Bureau will be under Quratulain Atiqah Norzahirul Anuar, Michelle Ng Mei Sze and Chen Yen Shan will lead the Public Policy Bureau, Lee Wen Bin and Aaron a/l Mayakrishnan will be in charge of Public Complaints Bureau while Welfare and Social Development will be under Rachel The Chuann Yien.

Edmund Lim Shu Chzen, Eric Fong Jiun Yeap, Cheng Chin Wai, Louis Lim Chung Weng, Fong Wai Yoke, Quah Boon Lim and Shan Mei Yen were elected as committee members.