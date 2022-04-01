Labour charged with molesting female acquaintance in Stutong

KUCHING (April 1): A labourer was charged in a Magistrates’ Court here today with molesting a female acquaintance by touching and sucking her breasts on Sunday (March 27).

No plea was taken from the accused, Bali Engat, 49, when the charge under Section 354 of the Penal Code was read to him by a court interpreter.

The Section provides for up to 10 years in prison, or a fine, or caning, or any of those punishments upon conviction.

Court Registrar Morni Litar Mokhtar, who sat in for Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi, set April 5 for further mention.

According to the charge, Bali allegedly used criminal force against the 31-year-old female victim by touching and sucking her breasts without her consent with the intention to outrage her modesty.

The act was allegedly committed around 10am at the accused’s son’s rental house in Kampung Stutong here.

It is understood that a day after the incident, the victim received a video via WhatsApp from her sister, which showed Bali allegedly molesting her.

The victim is said to have been unaware of what happened because she had fallen asleep after becoming intoxicated.

After viewing the video, she lodged a police report for further action out of fear for her safety.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.