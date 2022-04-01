Men die after being flung out of car in Serian crash

KUCHING (April 1): Two men, aged 37 and 24, died after they were flung out of a car in a single-vehicle accident around 10.40pm yesterday in Kampung Seroban, Serian.

A statement from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said it is understood that the car skidded and then plunged down the roadside to the valley below.

The severe impact of the crash led to the duo being flung out of the vehicle.

Medical personnel present at the scene confirmed that both victims did not survive the crash.

Firefighters also conducted a search of the area to ensure no other victims were involved.

Both bodies were later handed over to the police for further action.

The Bomba operation ended at 11.32pm.