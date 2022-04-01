Minister: Smart SBB to increase S’wak paddy farmers’ income by up to 50 pct

KUCHING (April 1): The Smart Paddy Field Programme (Smart SBB) is expected to increase farmers’ income up to 50 per cent through complete infrastructure facilities and farm mechanisation, said Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

“Until March 2022, the Smart SBB programme in Sarawak is being implemented under the supervision of the Batang Lupar Integrated Agricultural Development Area (IADA) in collaboration with Advansia (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, involving an area of ​​60 hectares in L2 and L3 Tanjung Bijat, Sri Aman for the main season of 2021 and off season of 2022.

“The program involves a total of 245 participants for both seasons,” he said.

He was speaking at the Memorandum of Collaboration (MOC) document exchange ceremony between Ministry Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI) and Syarikat Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) for the operation of Stumbin Certified Paddy Seeds Production and Processing Centre (SPPC) in Sri Aman today.

Ronald said that through new approaches such as the implementation of this programme, industry players are given the opportunity to advance in the paddy and rice sub-sectors, where this source of private financing capital is utilised as much as possible to make the industry more dynamic and competitive.

He informed that several other areas under the supervision of IADA Batang Lupar are also being operated by Bernas, involving an estimated area of ​​35 hectares with 79 farmers who are seen as having the potential to further expand the Smart SBB programme in Sarawak.

“I hope more industry players, especially the Leading Companies (syarikat peneraju) under the Smart SBB programme can come forward and bring new ideas and innovations so that such programmes can be developed not only for paddy but also other crops,” he said.

Ronald said that in line with the objectives of the Smart SBB programme, Bernas plans to operate a paddy planting area of 1,200 hectares in Batang Lupar.

“In view of the lack of suitable paddy mills to accommodate large-scale paddy production in Sarawak, it is proposed that the SPPC in Sri Aman be upgraded as a sales centre and commercial paddy factory for the long term.

“It is also my hope that this strategic collaboration between MAFI and Bernas will make the paddy and rice sub-sector in Sarawak more competitive along the industry chain,” he said.

Noting that the national rice self-sufficiency level (SSL) is currently at around 63 per cent while Sarawak’s rice SSL is about 38 per cent, Ronald said immediate action has to be taken to increase rice production to meet the needs of the people in line with the target of 80 per cent for the country’s rice SSL level and 60 per cent for Sarawak’s rice SSL 60 per cent by 2030.

He pointed out that in this regard, the government, through MAFI, sees a need to increase paddy productivity at the domestic level.

“MAFI also supports the aspirations and efforts of the Sarawak government to modernise the agricultural sector for the production of lucrative paddy for local consumption and reduce dependence on rice imports,” he added.

The country’s certified paddy seed production is expected to increase through the acquisition of the operation of the Stumbin SPPC by Bernas on a conditional lease.

The Stumbin SPPC was constructed in 2012 and was completed in 2014. It has a seed production capacity of two metric tonnes per hour, with the optimum capacity of 600 metric tonnes.

The main goal to be achieved through the MAFI-Bernas collaboration is to ensure that Stumbin SPPC ‘s operations become more viable and sustainable for the long term. This is also part of the ministry’s efforts with Bernas in improving the productivity of the country’s paddy in line with the Smart SBB programme.

Also present were Bernas chairperson and Batang Lupar MP Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim, Deputy Minister for Ministry of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Maclaine Ben, MAFI Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah, and MAFI Deputy Secretary General Datuk Badrul Hisham Mohd.