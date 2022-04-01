MPKS approves six spots for Ramadan bazaars

KOTA SAMARAHAN (April 1): Six locations under the jurisdiction of Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) have been approved for traders to operate during the Ramadan month, said MPKS chairman Datuk Peter Minos.

According to the chairman, the two locations are at Desa Ilmu namely at DUBS Uptown and Kamek Miak Sarawak (KMS) bazaar, while the other four are at Doraemart bazaar in Taman Samarindah Baru, Stakan bazaar, RH Park Mile 9 and TTK Mart bazaar in Asajaya.

“MPKS only entertains requests from recognised bodies or responsible committees. This is to ensure public safety, hygiene, proper waste management and upkeep of each and every bazaar are met,” he said, adding that MPKS is expecting more requests for Ramadan bazaar from Asajaya and Sadong Jaya soon.

“MPKS is pleased that many small traders are participating in the Ramadan bazaars in Samarahan, adding to the merriment of Ramadan and this will also enable them to earn a bit more for Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Meanwhile, on the Healthy City programme to be held on April 11 to 12 this year and tentatively to be officiated by Deputy Premier Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minos said MPKS will soon organise a talk and workshop on how to make Kota Samarahan a safe, clean and greener place to live in.

“The workshop aims to inculcate good culture and self-discipline among the residents living in the district, especially on illegal dumping and littering. Indiscriminate waste disposal is unsightly and gives Kota Samarahan a bad image which will gradually pose health hazards. If Singaporeans and Japanese can do it, so can we. It is all in the mind,” he emphasized.