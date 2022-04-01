Nancy: Malaysia expects RM8.6 bln tourism receipts with border reopening

SEPANG (April 1): Malaysia expects to attract two million international tourist arrivals this year with RM8.6 billion in tourism receipts following the reopening of the country’s borders, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.

She said the reopening today would bring a big recovery for the tourism industry.

“We have been waiting patiently for this moment. This is like our ‘Hari Raya’ (celebration),” said Nancy as she welcomed 220 passengers arriving via Etihad Airways flight EY418 from Abu Dhabi at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today.

The flight landed at KLIA at about 10.14am and was greeted with a water cannon salute.

Nancy said there were about 100 flights scheduled to arrive at Malaysia’s airports today carrying over 10,000 passengers, including foreign visitors, with 80 of them via the KLIA and klia2.

“The industry is excited to welcome visitors again after tourism activities have been quiet for the past two years,” she said adding that industry players were well-prepared especially the operators of homestay and eco-tourism activities in rural areas.

She said various programmes have been planned for this year such as iftar (breaking of fast) events to highlight Malaysia’s cultures and customs, tourism products such as entertainment and shopping venues as well as island holidays.

Meanwhile, Immigration Department deputy director-general (management) Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said the facilities at the country’s 183 gateways were ready to receive travellers’ arrivals with the activation of auto gates and manual counters.

“The immigration is prepared to open more manual counters as needed. So far, the existing counters can accommodate travellers’ arrivals without any congestion,” he said.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) general manager Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood said they have been making preparations since last month with the cooperation of the Transport and Health ministries to facilitate travellers’ arrival process and waiting time.

He said MAHB’s volunteers and task force have been mobilised at the airports to assist travellers, especially on the use of the MySejahtera application for a period of two weeks. — Bernama