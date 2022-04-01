New guidelines, SOPs for international travellers entering S’wak

LAWAS (April 1): Sarawak has released guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for international travellers entering the state effective today.

Malaysians and non-Malaysians from overseas entering the state by land through Brunei (daily commuters/frequent travellers), Tebedu or by air from Singapore, are required to take RT-PCR tests prior to entering the state.

They are also required to take RTK Antigen professional tests, download MySejahtera and fill in pre-departure forms and have vaccination certificates.

Non-Malaysians travellers are required to have Covid-19 travel insurance with minimum coverage of US$20,000 from insurance provider at their own costs prior to travel.

Fully vaccinated travellers are exempted from quarantine upon entry but partially vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers are required to either quarantine at home or at designated quarantine centres for five days with negative Covid-19 test results.

Non-Malaysian travellers who tested positive through RTK Antigen at ICQS will be denied entry. The cost for RTK Antigen tests will be borne by travellers.

Fully vaccinated travellers who are Covid-19 positive have to undergo seven days quarantine, while partially or unvaccinated Covid-19 positive travellers are required to observe 10 days quarantine.

Detailed graphics from the Public Information Unit (Ukas) below: