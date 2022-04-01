Pappajack becomes first pawnbroking group to list in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Licensed pawnbroking services Pappajack Bhd (Pappajack) made its debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (Bursa Malaysia) today at RM0.39, which is 30 per cent above its initial public offering (IPO) price of RM0.30.

The group’s IPO shares allocated to the Malaysian public of 33.40 million new shares were oversubscribed by 21.73 times.

According to Pappajack managing director and chief executive officer Lim Boon Hua, “We have come a long way since we opened our first pawnbroking outlet in Klang, Selangor, and today we are proud to be the first licensed pawnbroking group of companies to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia.

“We have been working diligently since 2014 to grow our business and finally, we are seeing the fruits of our hard work. Through experience in operating pawnbroking outlets and sheer determination from everyone at Pappajack, we managed to expand and operate 25 pawnbroking outlets around the country today.”

Lim noted that pawnbroking has been around for centuries as an essential service for people in need of immediate funds through pawning their valuables as security to get a cash advance in which they are charged interest.

“Today, pawnbrokers in Malaysia are classified as non-bank financial institutions, pawnbroking complements the financial ecosystem by providing short-term micro-loans to customers who are financially unserved or underserved by conventional financial institutions,” he explained.

“Pawnbrokers continue to play a vital role by supporting people who seek to obtain immediate funds to support their temporary financial needs in a manner which is convenient, quick and flexibly available.”

From the RM50.10 million in proceeds raised from the IPO, RM27.08 million will be allocated for the cash capital of Pappajack’s existing 20 pawnbroking outlets while RM19.22 million will be used to fund the expansion of Pappajack’s pawnbroking outlets, and the remaining RM3.80 million to be utilized for listing expenses.

Pappajack’s expansion plans include the opening of 5 pawnbroking outlets in Pulau Pinang, Pahang and Selangor following the listing.

“We are proud to announce that two new pawnbroking outlets are opened in Selangor today, being part of the 5 planned new pawnbroking outlets, giving us a total of 27 pawnbroking outlets as of today.”

Over the longer term, the group also intends to set up and open new pawnbroking outlets and/or acquire third party pawnbroking outlets in Peninsular Malaysia to widen its network and increase its market reach.

“We believe that the listing will strengthen our brand and profile to be one of the leading players in the pawnbroking industry. As we move into a new phase of growth, I would like to encourage everyone in Pappajack to continue to carry out our vision of further expanding the company business.

“I believe we can take Pappajack to new heights with this listing exercise.”

Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd is the principal adviser, sponsor, sole underwriter and sole placement agent of Pappajack’s IPO.