PDA74 should not be left hanging, says Voon

KUCHING (April 1): The Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974 should not be left hanging to create uncertainty over ownership of oil and gas resources, says Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president, Voon Lee Shan.

He said the PDA 1974 is a breach of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and the federal constitution, and therefore, null and void.

“So far it has not been repealed and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government knows this but what has it done until today?

“This could be gathered in a statement published in one of the local dailies on October, 2019 by the Sarawak Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar. He said the PDA 1974 was invalid after the emergency was lifted in 2011; that PDA 1974 was now ‘reductio ad absurdum’ (reduction to absurdity). Although the PDA 1974 is said reduced to absurdity but this does not mean that the Act is repealed.

“So far, I know not of any attempt being made by parliament to repeal PDA 1974, Continental Shelf Act 1966 and Territorial Seas Act 2012 that took away our oil and gas nor was there any attempt by the Sarawak Legislature Assembly not to recognise these Acts. All these three Acts should be repealed,” he said.

Voon said what Sarawakians understood was that oil and gas were still vested in the hands of Petronas and they were still pumping Sarawak’s oil and gas away.

“The then Petronas president/group chief executive officer Datuk Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin mentioned to the press in 2017 that Sarawak had 60 oil and gas producing fields, and was pumping away an average of 850,000 barrels of oil per day from Sarawak (source from New Straits Times and Bernama – August 18, 2017 @ 9:58pm).

“There could be more oil and gas fields and more oil being pumped away each day from Sarawak now.

“Sarawakians wish to hold the GPS government for the loss of these resources although Petroleum Development Act 1974, Continental Shelf Act 1966 and Territorial Seas Act 2012 have yet been repealed,” he said.

Voon also said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, in a recent press statement, said the Luconia Shoals had most oil and gas fields in Malaysia.

“Based on statistics, Sarawak has 62 per cent of Malaysia’s gas reserves and 29 per cent of the total crude oil in Malaysia.

“Some years ago the Sarawak Legislative Assembly passed a resolution calling for 20 per cent oil royalty, but I did not find it had been fulfilled. Why is the GPS government not wanting to get 100 per cent of her oil and gas back but only 20 per cent, and yet has not been fulfilled until today,” he said.

He also said that Sarawak, being the largest oil producing state in Malaysia, could be as rich as Dubai or even richer if Sarawak could take back all her oil and gas resources.

“With the wealth from oil and gas, there would be no headache to develop Sarawak.

“According to Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, Petronas was making RM90 billion profit every year but what has Sarawak got all these years from the federal government. If I am not wrong, our development budget never surpassed RM5 billion (see Daily Express May 15, 2020) since Malaysia was formed. What Sarawak got was always less than what Sabah got all these years,” he said.