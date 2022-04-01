See Hua Daily News marks Platinum Jubilee with host of activities

KUCHING (April 1): See Hua Daily News is turning 70 years old today, and to celebrate, a host of activities have been organised to thank the Chinese daily’s readers, advertisers and supporters for their unwavering support.

Starting today, new and existing annual subscribers of See Hua Daily News, The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo will receive a RM70 voucher upon payment of their annual subscription fee from today until December 31, 2022.

The voucher can be used as rebate for their subscription, or to redeem products from KTS Foodland or insurance services provided by KTS Insurance.

Other activities being held in Sarawak are a Photography Contest, Video Contest, a “You Are My Hero” Award, the Super K talent search and online talks.

All these are organised to thank See Hua Daily News supporters for their unwavering support through thick and thin, and during good and bad times.

The first copy of See Hua Daily News rolled out on April 1, 1952 in Sibu.

It has expanded over time to include two sister papers, The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo.

Distributed throughout Sarawak and Sabah, the newspapers are published and printed in Kuching, Miri, Kota Kinabalu and Lahad Datu, aside from Sibu.

See Hua Daily News also has an online presence, with the establishment of See Hua News Online and other social media pages.