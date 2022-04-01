S’wakian firefighter killed in Johor crash laid to rest in Sundar

LAWAS (April 1): Sarawakian firefighter Sylvester Rabar, who was killed in a road accident in Johor on Monday, was laid to rest in his home village of Kampung Layung, Sundar last night.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Lawas chief Azman Ibrahim said the 24-year-old’s body arrived here around 8pm by land from Kota Kinabalu.

“Sylvester was flown in from Johor and arrived in KK at around 4pm yesterday (March 31) before being transported via land to his hometown in Lawas.

“The funeral had been carried out this morning,” he said when contacted.

Sylvester, who was attached with the Kota Tinggi fire station in Johor, died in a road accident on March 28 at 7.13pm.