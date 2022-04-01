Trio nabbed in connection with fertiliser theft in Suai

MIRI (April 1): Police have arrested three men for allegedly stealing four sacks of fertiliser from an oil palm plantation in Suai, Niah near here.

In a statement yesterday evening, Miri police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said the suspects were caught red-handed on Tuesday afternoon.

Police later found the sacks of fertiliser, believed to be used at the oil palm plantation, during an inspection of the suspects’ vehicle.

The sacks of fertiliser, weighing about 50kg, were worth approximately RM500.

They were seized as evidence for the investigation.

All three suspects were later brought to the Miri Central police station lock-up for further action.