Tunku Abdul Rahman University College to hold open day at campuses nationwide

LAWAS (April 1): The Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) will be holding an Open Day at all its campuses in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Johor, Pahang and Sabah in conjunction with its 2022 intakes.

TAR UC in a statement today said the open day would be held on April 9-10, April 23-24 and May 7–8 from 10am until 5pm.

“The levels of study offered range from Foundation to Postgraduate programmes.

“Parents and students are invited to visit TAR UC’s campus and discover for themselves what TAR UC can offer,” it said.

The statement added that the open day will provide a great opportunity for visitors to meet with academic staff to gain more insight towards their programmes of interest.

“Students who submit their application at the open day will receive a waiver of processing fee, “it said.

For further inquiries call TAR UC at telephone 03-41450100/23 ext 3478/3519, 011–1084 3326 or visit its website at www.tarc.edu.my.