Tunku Putra-HELP community supports SCAN’s campaign

KUCHING (April 1): A group of teachers, students and parents from Tunku Putra-HELP (TPH) school here has signed up for the ‘Give Your Lock, Give Them Hope’ hair donation-cum-fundraising campaign organised by SCAN from January to March.

According to a statement, TPH said participating in the charity event was an honour, notably the 11 from the school who registered to have their hair cut and donated at selected salons.

Other fund-raising activities included the donation and sale of World Cancer Day merchandise which raised RM3,290 from parents and students.

SCAN president Sew Boon Lui thanked the TPH community for their support and hoped to work together in the future.

“We are extremely grateful for this spirit of sharing and caring among the TPH community and hope it will be emulated as together we can make a difference to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy,” she stated.