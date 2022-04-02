Abd Karim: Sports activities, spectators at venues now allowed

KUCHING (April 2): Sports activities can now be held with the presence of supporters in sporting venues, said Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

With the opening of Malaysian borders and having entered the Covid-19 endemic phase, he asserted that standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Security Council (MKN) also permit sports activities.

“This coming September we will be holding Sukma and other sporting events such as Pestabola Liga and the Malaysian Premier League, we allow supporters to come into the stadium.

“As such, sports activities and the competitions can now take place,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Youth Entrepreneur Setup and Financing Programme at Kuching Civic Centre here today.

Although sports activities are now allowed, Abdul Karim reminded people to remain vigilant on the threats posed by Covid-19 by observing the SOP.

The Omicron variant is extremely contagious and can be life-threatening to high-risk groups such as the elderly, he added.

“I was tested positive about three weeks ago but I can feel that it is not that dangerous as I only experienced mild symptoms such as having a cold.

“However, for the elderly, the virus can lead to lung infections which can damage their lungs. As such, we need to be wary of this at all times,” he warned.

Speaking at the event earlier, Abdul Karim called on the youths in the state to apply for the special fund provided by the government meant for small traders and hawkers and channeled through Bank Rakyat.

“What is interesting about this special fund is that it does not have many restrictions, unlike the loans you apply from other banks where they will check on the applicant’s status on whether they are blacklisted under the Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS). The purpose of this fund is to assist the people who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However, the total is only RM50 million and it is open to applicants nationwide. And I believe there is a huge number of applicants applying for the special fund, which is why we have quickly arranged this programme to ensure Sarawakian entrepreneurs can benefit from this special fund,” the minister explained.

Also present at the event were Deputy Minister for Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat and Bank Rakyat chief business banking officer Mohamad Shiblie Abg Sapuan.