Abdul Karim: High hopes for S’wak to return to hosting world-class events, festivals with borders reopening

KUCHING (April 2): The tourism sector is thankful for the reopening of the country’s borders and more relaxed standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performance Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said this was something the sector’s industry players have been waiting for eagerly since the Covid-19 lockdown began.

“We hope the reopening of borders will bring a positive impact not only to the tourism sector, but to all economic sectors.

“We want to see Sarawak back to actively hosting world-class events and festivals physically, which has been long-delayed, such as the Rainforest World Music Festival and Borneo Jazz Festival,” he said at the Divisional Tourism Task Group (DTTG) Promotional Video Award Presentation at a hotel here last night.

He said he would also like to see all main events and festivals be held physically in each division like previous years.

“I urge all DTTG to take initiative to plan and implement events and festivals immediately with funding aided by the ministry.”

Abdul Karim said Covid-19, which hit the country in early 2020, had left devastation in its wake especially on the tourism industry.

“Ever since the pandemic struck, the state has had a drastic drop in visitors’ arrival — down to 1.19 million visitors in early 2020 compared to 4.66 million in 2019,” he said.

This figure then fell to only 235,245 visitors in 2021 due to movement control restrictions, he revealed.

As such, the ministry organised this promotional video award to produce videos to attract more visitors to the state, which will help hit the ministry’s target of receiving 1.2 million visitors and generating RM3.2 billion in income this year.

“We are confident the messages in the videos will capture the hearts of viewers and encourage them to come and visit Sarawak.”

The inaugural award presentation saw the state’s divisions competing for Best Original Idea, Most Informative, Hopeful Video, Jury’s Choice and Special Award.

Also present was Creative Industry and Performance Arts Deputy Minister Snowdan Lawan.