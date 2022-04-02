After Dr Mahathir’s remarks, Anwar says met with Muhyiddin but didn’t discuss support for latter to be PM again

KUALA LUMPUR (April 2): Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed having met with the ruling party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, but said there were no discussions about giving support to the latter to be a prime minister again.

Anwar, who chairs the Opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) and is president of its component party PKR, reportedly said his meetings with Muhyiddin were normal meetings.

“Meetings have been going on for a long time. I cannot deny that there are no meetings, but there are no questions about any decision of the coalition to support him (Muhyiddin),” he was quoted saying yesterday by news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

Anwar’s comments came after Parti Pejuang Tanah Air chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s earlier remarks yesterday regarding Muhyiddin.

Dr Mahathir had claimed that Muhyiddin had met him recently and asked for his support to become prime minister again, despite Pejuang being financially weak and not strong.

When asked if Pejuang will consider Muhyiddin’s request, Dr Mahathir reportedly said that the party will not support someone who has already failed as much as Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the prime minister.

Separately, FMT also reported Anwar as responding to questions last night on whether the PH coalition would work together with Dr Mahathir at the next general election, and that Anwar had said this has yet to be discussed.

News portal The Vibes also reported Anwar’s brief response to the question of working with Pejuang for the national polls as being “the issue did not emerge”. — Malay Mail