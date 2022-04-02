Bintulu MP urges federal govt to stop use of MySejahtera

KUCHING (April 2): Bintulu MP Dato Seri Tiong King Sing has urged the federal government to stop the use of MySejahtera app due to concerns surrounding the protection of personal data collected.

Tiong also expressed his scepticism over the guarantee made by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin who assured that the personal data collected by MySejahtera would be fully protected, adding that Khairy should just resign if the issue was not addressed properly.

“Just like the general public, I remain highly sceptical about how exactly this minister can make this guarantee. Where is the clause that guarantees this promise?” he said in a statement today.

Tiong pointed out that Khairy had also publicly said the information collected by MySejahtera would only be used anonymously as part of the Covid-19 mitigation strategy, but failed to clarify who holds the rights to the MySejahtera mobile application.

“Who owns MySJ Sdn Bhd? What’s the story on all the relationships and transactions behind MySJ? Khairy’s rhetoric is just mere talk, like making ‘roti canai’,” he said.

Tiong said the health minister cannot continue to evade questions raised by the public and clear clarifications must be made related to the personal information of the country’s population that had been collected by MySejahtera.

He said the ownership of MySejahtera was discovered to be not with the government and it may actually be the property of a certain company which owns the intellectual property rights and other pertinent information.

“If this is true, it is nothing less than selling the personal information of the Malaysian people in secret and worse, some of this information even relates to national security.

“Once this information falls into the hands of bad actors, how will the government handle this and how will the Malaysian people pay for it?” said Tiong.

He said he agreed with Umno deputy president Dato Seri Utama Mohamad Hasan’s remark that MySejahtera was not owned by the government at all given that the app belonged to MySJ Sdn Bhd.

Tiong said the developer and party that owned MySejahtera app were more likely to monitor users’ every move and might even use their information for personal gain.

“After all, isn’t personal data one of the world’s most valuable commodities today? So how exactly is Khairy ensuring that everyone’s personal information is safe and protected? He needs to come clean and stop beating around the bush,” he said.

He said Khairy must immediately allay public concerns convincingly on personal data security as it had become a topic of serious concern among the public.

“Initially the MySejahtera app and vaccine rollout were matters under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. But after Khairy took over the Ministry of Health portfolio, all of these were rolled into one ministry.

“The people cannot be faulted for asking how can one minister be given so much power and influence under ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysia Family) government,” he stressed.

Thus, Tiong said Khairy should just apologise and resign with explanations if he could not perform his duty faithfully.

He hoped the federal Cabinet will discuss the matter concerning the personal data with MySejahtera in depth and not to take the issue lightly.

“This issue has great ramifications on the personal privacy and safety of the whole country, including their whereabouts, preferences and whereabouts as recorded in MySejahtera,” he said.

The government has an absolute responsibility to prevent misuse of personal data by third parties with bad intentions, he added.

Tiong said questions raised by MPs concerning the personal data collected by MySejahtera app in the Dewan Rakyat were always met with vague and superficial answers.

“Do not abuse the people’s trust or the government system will become increasingly corrupt.”

Tiong said the public were increasingly losing confidence in the federal government due to the performance of the current health minister.

“Now that the country has entered into the transition to an endemic phase and reopening of borders, will the continued use of the MySejahtera app still be acceptable to the people? Won’t it become superfluous now?” he said.

With that, Tiong urged the federal government to stop the use of MySejahtera app to prevent further intrusion into people’s personal lives and instead, to use a simple recording mechanism in order to prevent inadvertent leaks and misuse of personal data.