Body of mechanic feared drowned after falling into Batang Rajang found

SIBU (April 2): The body of a mechanic feared drowned after he slipped and fell into Batang Rajang last Thursday was found this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the body of We Sin, in his 50s, was found at about 9.20am about three metres from where he was believed to have fallen.

“The body of the victim has been handed over to the police for further action after his family members, who were present at the site, confirmed it was him,” said Bomba in a statement.

The search-and-rescue operation ended at 9.30am.

In the incident at Jalan Upper Lanang on Thursday, We Sin was attempting to jump onto the ship where he worked when he fell.

The victim’s friends said they had saw the victim surfacing for a while before disappearing underwater.

Bomba launched a search operation on the surface of the ship on Thursday, and scuba divers were called to aid in the search on Friday.