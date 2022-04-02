Book flights early to catch reasonable fares, says AirAsia CEO

KUCHING (April 2): AirAsia’s airfares are based on dynamic pricing, as used by most major airlines, says Airasia Berhad chief executive officer (CEO) Riad Asmat.

In explaining this, he said usually, the first 80 per cent of passengers would get to purchase tickets at reasonable prices, while the remaining 20 per cent would fall under the ‘exclusive category’.

In this regard, he advised all passengers to plan their journey well and book their flight as early as possible, instead of doing this ‘within a day or two before departure’.

This was amongst items discussed during a courtesy call conducted by an AirAsia delegation led by Riad, on Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin at the latter’s office in Bangunan Baitulmakmur, Petra Jaya here on Thursday.

Moreover, Riad also spoke about AirAsia’s plan of stationing six of its A320 aircraft in Kuching starting next month.

“This is to meet the increasing demand from passengers and as a manifestation of the airline’s readiness to bring back the traffic.

“Besides, AirAsia Bhd is maintaining its investment in Sarawak by keeping the existing 508 employees and to expand their operations in Sarawak,” he said in a statement.

The AirAsia delegation comprised head of global policy and government relations Boon Seong Lim, head of regulatory affairs Vinod Krishnan, head of commercial Nur Liyana Mahizzan, head of commercial (Sarawak) Hamdan Mohamad, Sarawak government relations Juanita Suraya, and Ishaq Kamaruddin, who is senior executive assistant to the CEO.

Also present at the courtesy call were permanent secretary to Lee’s ministry Datu Buckland Bangik, and head of the ministry’s aviation division, Zulkarnain Rosli.

Meanwhile In his welcoming remarks, Lee assured the delegates that his ministry had been actively engaging and establishing a strong relationship with all airlines and the air transport industry players.

“Such engagement is important in us getting to know each other better to efficiently facilitate, collaborate, get feedback, and resolve issues related to air transportation in Sarawak.

“With the opening of the Malaysian borders starting April 1, 2022, AirAsia Bhd is encouraged to play a bigger role in promoting Sarawak to bring in the business players, tourists and travellers in and out of the state,” said the minister.

Other matters discussed during the call were about the use of aerobridge in all airports in Sarawak, the standard operating procedure (SOP) during the disembarkation in a row of three, flight cancellations, request for more flights to and from Sarawak, as well as the potential in aviation industry with the establishment of Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, in Samarinda, Kalimantan.

“I would like to thank AirAsia Bhd for the use of the aerobridges in Sarawak airports.

“I assure you that my ministry would establish a regular engagement with all the airlines, on a quarterly basis, for them to give feedback, share updates and complement each other with the latest technology and information related to the aviation industry,” said Lee.