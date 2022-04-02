Covid-19: Continue to wear facemasks, observe hygiene at all times at Ramadan bazaars, says SMC chairman

SIBU (April 2): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting has advised visitors to Ramadan bazaars here to continue wearing face masks to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He also advised stall operators at the Ramadan bazaars as well as visitors to diligently observe cleanliness and hygiene at all times.

“We need to protect ourselves. Ensure hand washing regularly,” he told reporters after the handing over and launching ceremony of the e-waste recycling center at Taman Grand Heights, Jalan Mantis here today.

Among those present were deputy chairman, Bujang Abdul Majid, SMC Public Health, Environment and Municipal Services standing committee vice chairperson, Councillor Jenny Ting, council acting secretary Yong Ing Chu and Sarawak ICT Association (Sicta) Sibu branch chairman Wong See Teck and vice-chairman Wong Ing Ann.

SMC has approved three sites for Ramadan bazaars here – the Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 in the town centre, Permai Lake Garden, and Farley Supermarket in Salim.

The Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 will have 65 stalls.

They will start operations tomorrow.

Sibu Stall Traders Committee treasurer Hanisah Hussin recently said out of the 65, 40 lots had been reserved for food and drinks, while the other 25 are for barbecued food items.

According to SMC Social and Community Development Standing Committee chairperson Councillor Zaiton Abdul Kader, the Farley Ramadan Bazaar would occupy 12 parking bays in front of Farley Supermarket, while the one at Permai Lake Garden would have 20 stalls.