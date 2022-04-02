Covid-19: New cases in S’wak down to 596, one death on March 31

KUCHING (April 2): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases today dipped slightly to 596 compared to yesterday’s 648. Along with one death on March 31.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update on the pandemic, the death was of an 83-year-old woman who died in Limbang Hospital.

She had diabetes and dyslipidemia, SDMC revealed.

Meanwhile, out of today’s new cases, 222 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic), 369 in Category 2 (mild symptoms), one case each in Category 3 (lung infection) and Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen support), and three cases in Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator support).

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak to date is at 299,585.

Kuching continued to lead today’s list with 212 new cases, followed by Miri (95), Sibu (43), Bintulu (37), Samarahan (25), Bau (22), Serian (20), Sarikei (20), Sri Aman (10), and Mukah (10).

Lundu, Pakan and Simunjan each had nine cases, followed by Asajaya (8), seven each in Daro and Tanjung Manis, Limbang (6), Betong (5), four each in Marudi, Saratok, Pusa, Dalat and Kanowit, three each in Lawas, Kabong, Tebedu and Lubok Antu, two each in Tatau and Julau, and one each in Belaga, Subis, Matu, Meradong, Sebauh and Beluru.

Sarawak cops meanwhile have issued six compounds to standard-operating-operation (SOP) violators today, all in Kuching, for failure to check in via MySejahtera.