Deputy Minister: MA63 Special Committee to discuss allowing Sarawak, Sabah plan their own education development

KOTA KINABALU (April 2): The Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Special Committee will discuss providing Sabah and Sarawak autonomy in education matters, Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mohamad Alamin said.

He said the autonomous powers will enable both states to implement and speed up educational development projects better as hoped by citizens in both states.

“This is a new matter listed in the MA63 committee and I will be called by Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, who is in the committee….I will give detailed input to him about the matters that need attention.

“We ask to allow Sabah and Sarawak to determine the implementation of educational projects, the appointment of positions that have often been brought up but we also need to base it on guidelines set by the Malaysian Education Ministry when it is decided later,” he told reporters after the handover of the phase two of the Teachers’ Training Institute, Gaya Campus that involved the administrative building, the multipurpose hall and auditorium, here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the RM60 million construction project, that began in 2019 and was completed on Jan 25, was to replace the previous dilapidated building that was already 59 years old.

He said that the new six storey-building will house the administrative division, and had several facilities, including a resource room that house 300 users, the management office, administration office, lecturers’ room and academic management units.

He said that the construction project was a sign of the continuous support from the Education Ministry to ensure that the learning and teaching sessions, and other educational activities could be done properly.

“In addition, a conducive and safe work environment and comfortable workspace can provide a positive impact to produce work that is more excellent, disciplined and creative,” he added. – Bernama