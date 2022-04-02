Driver pinned to seat in single-vehicle accident

KUCHING (April 2): A man was successfully extricated after being involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Stapok at around 12.38am today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the 27-year-old driver was pinned to his seat upon their arrival at the scene.

Rescuers from the Batu Lintang fire station extricated the victim with rescue tools.

It is believed the driver had lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a roadside tree.

The victim, who was conscious throughout the rescue, was sent to the Sarawak General Hospital for treatment.