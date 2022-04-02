Future uncertain for stateless man in Lawas despite receiving birth cert

LAWAS (April 2): Reduan Daniel Abu, who was abandoned at birth by his mother, finally received his birth certificate on Friday.

The stateless man was handed his long-awaited document at the National Registration Department (JPN) Lawas after 27 years of being stateless.

“Finally after 27 years, I feel like I am somebody with a document to prove my existence. It has been a very long journey for me to get here,” said an emotional Reduan when met in an interview.

However, his citizenship on the birth certificate lists him as a non-citizen as based on information stated on his birth records, his mother is an Indonesian.

While he was relieved he finally had his birth certificate, Reduan however is still in limbo on the next step he should take as he was told to apply for a passport from the Indonesian embassy in Kuching.

“During my visit to JPN Lawas yesterday, the officer told me I have to apply for a passport from the Indonesian embassy in Kuching because they said I am not a Malaysian.

“I was taken aback (when told to apply for Indonesian citizenship) because for the last 27 years, I never knew who my birth mother is nor have I ever met her. All I know is that my family and relatives who have raised me since the day I was abandoned — they are all Malaysians,” he said.

Reduan was born in Miri Hospital on April 25, 1995.

When he was about a month old, his biological mother left him with caregivers who have since adopted him.

“Now if I were to apply for a passport from the Indonesian government, wouldn’t that make my situation even more complicated because then I would be a foreigner in a land where, for my whole life, I thought was my country?

“I may also need to apply for work permit if I were to find a job here,” he said, adding he would need time to think on what would be best for his future.