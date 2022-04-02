King, Queen convey Ramadhan greetings to all Muslims

KUALA LUMPUR (April 2): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah extended their Ramadan greetings to all Muslims in Malaysia today.

With the arrival of Ramadan, Al-Sultan Abdullah urged all Muslims to strengthen their faith and increase religious activities as well as good deeds during the holy month.

“Seri Paduka Baginda also urged Muslims in Malaysia to dedicate themselves to meaningful pursuits and to strengthen their solidarity with one another during this holy month.

“His Majesty expresses his hope that Ramadan Al-Mubarak will be marked by humility and gratitude to the blessings and grace bestowed by Allah SWT upon us all,” said the statement posted on the Istana Negara Facebook page today.

Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah advised Malaysians not to be complacent and to continue to practise self-discipline to prevent the spread of Covid-19 even as the country enters the transition to endemic phase.

Muslims in the country are also advised to remain vigilant against the threat of Covid-19 and be disciplined in complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) during the transition phase.

His Majesty said that Malaysians should ensure that they and their loved ones were protected by getting Covid-19 booster shots.

“Both the King and Queen would like to invite all Muslims to pray together in conjunction with Ramadan that Malaysia would continue to be blessed and protected against all threats and calamities, and that the spread of Covid-19 will come to an end soon,” the post read. – Bernama