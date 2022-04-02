Lion dance movie produced by Sabahan

KOTA KINABALU (April 2): The Rise of Lion, a locally produced film is scheduled to hit the cinemas here on June 2.

Produced by Sabah’s first female Chinese film director and producer, Michelle Xin, the RM1.5 million film depicts the lion dance troupe culture in the state.

Michelle Xin said she chooses the lion dance troupe story line because it is a unique culture in Sabah where members of the troupe are multi-racial.

The Rise of Lion chronicles the inspirational journey of a young boy, JJ, chasing his lion dance dream in the big city of Kota Kinabalu. He comes from a remote village and during his childhood, he was inspired by Master Chen and his lion dance team, Ba De.

He, however, discovered that Master Chen has passed away and Ba De has lost its pride and glory.

The lion dance team would now be led by Master Chen’s daughter, Jia Hui, who is struggling to carry out her task.

JJ decides to help her restore Ba De’s reputation by participating in an upcoming lion dance championship. JJ may have no knowledge but his passion, perseverance and his Kadazan culture led Ba De to a whole new level of lion dance experience.

The film run on a budget of RM1.5 million, with RM500,000 funded by FINAS, she said, adding that the balance is made up by sponsors.

The Rise of Lion is Xin World Sdn Bhd’s first film. It is produced, directed and written by the founder, Michelle Xin.

In additional, top local director of photography, Timothy Stephen is also involved with the production of this film. While male lead, Ng Jinn Jou embarks on his debut acting role as the lead character, JJ.

The film will showcase VFX/CGI artistry by VFX director, Mohd Mizar Bin Mirul. The movie offers to tell a unique story but yet a familiar art form, the lion dance.

The team had paid a courtesy visit to Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, Minister of Housing and Local Government cum State Minister of Finance II who is impressed by this team that is 98% Sabahans capable of getting this inspirational story onto the cinema screen.

The team comprises a multiracial team that truly represent Malaysia. Although the film is mostly spoken in Chinese, there will be representation of the Malays and Kadazandusun in the film. Masidi is looking forward for the next film from the team and will give full support to the project which will giving the people in Sabah employment opportunities in the local film industry.

With the support of many other established individuals and parties, the film also has fundraising for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue in many parts of the body.

The premiere will be held on May 21 at City Mall and Masidi is expected to attend.