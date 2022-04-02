MBKS issues notice on trees removal work along Jalan Padungan this weekend

KUCHING (April 2): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will undertake work to cut and prune two trees along Jalan Padungan this weekend, April 2–3 if weather permits.

According to a statement from the council, the first tree to be cut down is located in front of a florist’s, the Lavender Flora shop while the other one is in front of the Meritin Hotel, both along Jalan Padungan here.

Road users are therefore advised to use alternative roads as the tree removal work may pose potential danger to the public.