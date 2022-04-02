Minister acknowledges Sarawak’s key role in safeguarding nation’s food security

KUCHING (April 2): Sarawak plays a crucial role in supporting the country’s efforts in safeguarding its food security.

In stating this, Federal Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said judging from what he had observed during his recent visit to a paddy plantation in Batang Lupar, Sri Aman, he said much improvement was needed to enhance the food security in Sarawak.

In this respect, he said his ministry would seek to request for more funds meant to enhance the infrastructure development in Sarawak for the paddy industry to flourish, as well as to strengthen the nation’s food supply chain.

“Efforts towards improving food security are on-going and the cooperation between the state and federal agencies and departments are vital in realising the country’s objectives of protecting its food security,” Ronald told reporters after conducting a visit to Medan Niaga Satok in Petra Jaya here today.

The visit concluded the federal minister’s three-day visit to Sarawak, where he inspected the status of numerous agriculture projects in the state and got to identify weaknesses and issues that would require further improvements.

During a visit to a paddy plantation in Sri Aman on Friday, Ronald stated that the national rice self-sufficiency level was at 63 per cent, but Sarawak’s was at 38 per cent.

In view of this, he stressed that immediate measures must be carried out to increase rice production in order to meet the target of 80 per cent for the national rice self-sufficiency level, and 60 per cent for Sarawak’s level by 2030.