Motorcyclist dies two hours after crash with car

KUCHING (April 2): A motorcyclist died more than two hours after an accident with a car at Jalan Sultan Tengah here about 5am yesterday.

The motorcyclist, identified as Abu Sahrin Idi, 36, a health assistant at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), whose home address is Jalan Tilapia 1A2, Kampung Buntal near here.

The car driver, 42, a fisherman from Kampung Salak, was on his way to Rampangi from Santubong while the motorcyclist came from Semariang and was heading to Santubong.

Abu was rushed to SGH where he died at 7.27am while receiving treatment.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief, Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, said the case would be investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.